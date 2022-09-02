Adani Enterprises replaces Shree Cement in Nifty50 on NSE

Adani Enterprises is to be included in the headline index Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) from 30 September 2022, replacing Shree Cement.

According to The Economic Times, shares in Adani Enterprises have rallied over 88 per cent so far this year, taking its market capitalisation to INR3680bn (US$46,127m). After Adani Ports, this is the second stock from Gautam Adani to be included in the Nifty. Meanwhile, shares in Shree Cement have fallen by almost 21 per cent so far in 2022 with its market capitalisation declining to INR779.22bn (US$9765m) as of 1 September 2022.

