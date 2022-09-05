Cruz Azul will see power supply restored

ICR Newsroom By 05 September 2022

Cruz Azul and Mexico’s Federal Electricity Commission have reached an agreement and the state power supplier must reconnect power to the cement plant in Tula, Hidalgo state, by 12.45h on Wednesday, 7 September, according to Federco Sarabia Pozo, president of Cruz Azul.



The plant’s power supply was suspended 20 days ago as the cement companies had more than MXN300m in economic losses. Before the interruption to its power supply the plant worked at a 30 per cent capacity utilisation rate, resulting in an average production of 5000tpd.

Published under