RAK White Cement board approves delisting from Boursa Kuwait

ICR Newsroom By 07 September 2022

The board of Ras Al Khaimah Co for White Cement and Construction Materials has approved the delisting of the UAE company’s shares from Boursa Kuwait. The company retains its listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.



In the 1H22 the company reported net profits attributable to the owners of KWD1.41m (US$4.57m), up 22 per cent from KWD1.16m in the 1H21.



Total operating revenues expanded by five per cent YoY to KWD10.71m from KWD10.16m in the year-ago period.

