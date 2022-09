Larestan plant switches to gas

To reduce the burning of mazut, an eco-unfriendly fuel, at the Larestan Cement Plant in Fars Province, Iran, the works has now been connected to the national gas grid. A 35km-long pipeline will supply the plant with 20Mm3 of gas each year, reducing the burning of mazut by 25Ml annually, reports the Financial Tribune.

Mazut is a low-quality heavy fuel oil containing 2-3.5 per cent sulphur, often used in power plants and similar applications.

