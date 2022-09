Chia Hsin reports 10% increase in August sales

14 September 2022

Chia Hsin Cement posted revenues of TWD182.371m (US$5.9m) in August 2022, up 9.8 per cent from TWD166.022m in August 2021.



In the January-August 2022 period, Chia Hsin’s sales slipped by 4.5 per cent to TWD1388.559m from TWD1453.918m in 8M21.

