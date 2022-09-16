Holcim closes sale of India business

ICR Newsroom By 16 September 2022

Holcim has closed the sale of its business in India to the Adani Group. The deal includes Holcim’s stake in Ambuja Cement at a share price of INR385 (US$4.82) and in ACC at a share price of INR2300, resulting in cash proceeds for Holcim of US$6.4bn, according to Dow Jones. Holcim held a 63.11 per cent stake in Ambuja Cement, which owns 50.05 per cent of ACC, along with a 4.48 per cent direct stake in ACC.

Jan Jenisch, CEO, Holcim, said, “I would like to thank our 10,700 Indian colleagues who have played an essential role in the development of our business over the years with their relentless dedication and expertise. I am convinced that the Adani Group is the right home for them as well as for our customers to continue to thrive in the future. This divestment is another step in our transformation to become the global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, strengthening our balance sheet and giving us the firepower to continue our acquisition strategy.”

As well as strengthening Holcim’s balance sheet, the deal will enable the company to continue its acquisition strategy, building on recent investments of over CHF5m (US$5.2m) in its Solutions & Products sector.





