CEMEX sees Alicante quarry expansion approved

ICR Newsroom By 19 September 2022

Spain’s Ministry of Economy has extended CEMEX’s licence to expand the Serreta Larga quarry in Alicante, Spain. The quarry supplies limestone and marl to the San Vicente del Raspeig cement plant and will now be able to operate for a further 30 years.



The approval marks the end of a 12-year licence application process. The delimited perimeter of the quarry has approximately 15.5Mt of reserves with a planned extraction rate of 520,000t per year.



CEMEX will have to provide guarantees of more than EUR2.5m to subsequently restore the open pit mine. On land already exploited in the area CEMEX has carried out a citrus cultivation project.

