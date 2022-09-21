Holcim expands digital customer platform

Holcim is expanding its proprietary digital customer platform, ConcreteDirect, from North America to Europe and Latin America. This expansion of the comprehensive digital platform for construction job site professionals offers a seamless customer experience from France, Germany and the UK, all the way to Colombia, Ecuador and El Salvador. The platform connects all relevant jobsite professionals on a construction site with Holcim’s teams to best coordinate their tasks with tailored real-time information in a fully digital environment.

Magali Anderson, chief sustainability and innovation officer, Holcim said, “We are excited about our leading portfolio of sustainable and high-performance concrete and are committed to providing evidence to the market that our product innovation truly delivers the results we promise. ConcreteDirect gives our customers the full transparency to verify that we live up to our claim – with every order, every day.”

Miljan Gutovic, region head EMEA, Holcim added, “Our customers in Europe are eager to explore reliable digital solutions to gain efficiencies and harness data-driven insights. Feedback from the pilot users of ConcreteDirect has been overwhelmingly positive. We’re thrilled to offer this platform to more customers across Europe.”

Construction job sites around the world face pressures from scarcity of skilled labour and shorter project timelines to tighter budgets. North American customers have been quick to adopt ConcreteDirect to mitigate those pressures. To date, the platform has processed nearly 100Mm3 of concrete deliveries in the US, Canada and Mexico.

