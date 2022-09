Dal Engineering delivers two rotary kiln piers

23 September 2022

Turkey-based Dal Engineering has delivered two rotary kiln piers, each with a diameter of 3.9m and a length of 44m, to Asos, in Turkey. The two rotary kiln piers were delivered by special wide haulage trucks in August 2022.

ASOS serves the mining industry and produces drying technologies for a number of materials, including kaolin, bauxite, limestone and gypsum.

