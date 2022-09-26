East African Portland Cement Co restarts plant after kiln shell upgrade

ICR Newsroom By 26 September 2022

East African Portland Cement Company (EAPCC), part of Holcim, has restarted its 1.4Mta Athi River cement plant after replacement of a faulty kiln shell. According to the company,16m of damaged kiln shell has been replaced with a new section, at a cost of KES500m (US$4.12m). Oliver Kirubai, managing director of EAPCC, said that the upgrade is in line with the company’s recently-launched five-year strategic plan, which aims to put EAPCC back onto a profitable path.

"We have already started producing our own clinker after an upgrade of our kiln. With the upgrade, we expect improved plant reliability and an output increase of almost 50 per cent. Blue Triangle Cement will be produced in plenty and availed across the country," said Mr Kirubai. According to AllAfrica, he went on to add that the upgrade will result in more efficient energy consumption, reducing the cost of production and enabling the company to offer its customers Blue Triangle Cement at “friendlier prices”.

EAPCC Head of Plant Operations, Stanley Irungu, noted that the replaced part of the kiln will ensure constant running resulting in increased clinker production of good quality to grind cement that will satisfy its market. "We have been waiting to undertake this project and now that it is done, we can now guarantee continuous plant availability," said Mr Irungu.

