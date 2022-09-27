Holcim appoints Carmen Díaz as MD LafargeHolcim España

Holcim has appointed Carmen Díaz as managing director of its subsidiary LafargeHolcim España. She will succeed Isidoro Miranda, who will continue to be linked to the group as senior advisor, a position he will combine with the presidency of CEMBUREAU.



Carmen Díaz, a chemical engineer from the University of Oviedo and PDG (General Management Programme) from IESE, joined the company in 2002 as head of the concrete business area in Spain. She has been based in France and the UK, leading Holcim Group projects together with local teams. Before being appointed commercial director of Spain, she held the position of VP Commercial Performance for 30 countries, later being Head of Ready-mix Commercial and, later, General Manager for ReadySet Mix Digital Venture.



"I assume this new position with enthusiasm and at a key moment for the company in order to be able to advance on our roadmap towards decarbonisation and with the purpose of building progress for people and the planet. I have the responsibility of continuing the great work carried out so far in line with our green growth strategy and, on this path, I am accompanied by a great multidisciplinary team. I feel enormously proud to be able to lead a company in which internal talent is one of its main hallmarks,” said Ms Díaz.

