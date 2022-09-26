Oman Cement commissions WTE plant

As part of efforts to reduce its reliance on natural gas, Oman Cement plans to commission a waste-to-energy (WTE) plant, using shredded scrap tyres. The plant is expected to be commissioned by the end of 2022.

According to Oman Daily Observer, the plant is part of a fuel diversification strategy adopted by the cement company, which is 51 per cent owned by Oman Investment Authority (OIA), to enable access to a mix of alternative, sustainable energy sources. Two years ago, Oman Environmental Services Holding Company, which oversees the country's solid waste services sector, signed an agreement with Oman Cement to supply 30,000tpa of tyre-derived fuel (TDF) in the form of shredded tyres.

Oman Cement is also investigating adding low-carbon hydrogen to its energy mix, working with the National Hydrogen Alliance, a group of Omani and international energy companies and sector stakeholders, to progress this opportunity









