Cauldon plant celebrates its 65th year anniversary

28 September 2022

It was a special occasion at Aggregate Industries’ Cauldon Cement plant this month as the business held a jam-packed two-day event to mark 65 years of cement manufacturing.

Founded in 1957, the Cauldon plant, Staffordshire, was the very first dry-process cement plant to be installed in Britain and played a key role in the modernisation of the UK cement industry, says Aggregate Industries. As part of its Building Progress for a Sustainable Future programme, in 2021 the Cauldon plant commenced works on a GBP13m (US$14m) investment project to reduce its carbon footprint by 30,000tpa. This will be achieved by building a new pre-processing plant for the storage, handling and feeding of solid alternative fuels, that would otherwise end up as landfill, in addition to installing a new chloride bypass to ensure product quality and negate additional waste.

To mark its 65 years, the landmark site first held a special open day where key customers, both old and new, received an exclusive tour of the plant and presentations from senior leaders, along with lunch. During a second day of celebrations, over 600 local people including veterans, employees and family members, came together to enjoy an array of outdoor activities, painting, raffles and refreshments. This also saw special appearances from the local Waterhouses Community Swim, Waterhouses Junior Football Team, Staffordshire Wildlife Trust, West Midlands Ambulance Services and Waterhouses Scouts.

Alongside this, the Cauldon plant has remained a mainstay of the local community. As well as being a major local employer and responsible for about GBP11m entering the regional economy each year through salaries and investment, the Cauldon business regularly raises money for local charities.

Stuart Hutchings, industrial director at Aggregate Industries, adds: “As a business, we emerge from the uncertainty of the last two years even more committed to embedding sustainability within the future of construction. While we have already made huge strides here at our Cauldon plant, this is just the beginning for us as we continue to push boundaries in green innovation to help protect our community, environment and planet.”

