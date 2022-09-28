Cement deliveries in USA and Puerto Rico remain stable in July

Portland and blended cement shipments in the USA and Puerto Rico remained stable at 9.6Mt in July 2022 when compared with July 2021, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). Cement consumption was the highest in Texas, California, Florida, Ohio and Georgia received together 37.5 per cent of July shipments.



The leading producing states for Portland and blended cement were Texas, Missouri, California, Florida and Michigan, which combined accounted for 38.9 per cent of cement production.



In terms of masonry cement shipments there was an 8.3 per cent increase YoY to 219,000t. The leading masonry cement-consuming states were Florida, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia and California, which received 61.2 per cent of July shipments.



US clinker production totalled an estimated 7.2Mt, up 6.9 per cent YoY in July 2022. The leading clinker-producing states were Texas, Missouri, California, Florida and Alabama.



Imports into the USA and Puerto Rico in July 2022 increased by 11.4 per cent YoY to 2.4Mt.





January-July 2022

Deliveries of Portland and blended cement in the January-July 2022 period saw a 3.3 per cent pick-up YoY to 62Mt. Masonry cement shipments saw a six per cent advance to 1.5Mt when compared with the 7M22.



US clinker production edged up to 44.3 per cent in the first seven months of 2022.



Imports into the USA and Puerto Rico in the January-July 2022 period saw a 11.9 per cent uplift to 14.6Mt when compared with the 7M21.









