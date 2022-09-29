Tajikistan leading cement importer in Uzbekistan

ICR Newsroom By 29 September 2022

The State Committee of Uzbekistan on Statistics said the country receives the largest part of its cement imports from Tajikistan, which exported in the 8M22 approximately 625,000t of cement into Uzbekistan. Tajikistan produced 2.9Mt of cement in the January-August 2022 period.



Other key importers include Kyrgyzstan and Kazakstan, which exported 458,000t and 409,000t, respectively to Uzbekistan.

Published under