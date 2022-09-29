CemNet.com » Cement News » Tajikistan leading cement importer in Uzbekistan

Tajikistan leading cement importer in Uzbekistan

By ICR Newsroom
29 September 2022


The State Committee of Uzbekistan on Statistics said the country receives the largest part of its cement imports from Tajikistan, which exported in the 8M22 approximately 625,000t of cement into Uzbekistan. Tajikistan produced 2.9Mt of cement in the January-August 2022 period.

Other key importers include Kyrgyzstan and Kazakstan, which exported 458,000t and 409,000t, respectively to Uzbekistan.

