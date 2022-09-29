CemNet.com » Cement News » Ciments de Bizerte reports TND12m loss in 1H22

Ciments de Bizerte reports TND12m loss in 1H22

By ICR Newsroom
29 September 2022


Tunisia-based Ciments de Bizerte posted a loss of TND11.9m (US$3.6m) in the first half of 2022 when compared with a profit of TND1.3m in the 1H21. The company’s operating result is a loss of TND7.2m in the 1H22 when compared with a profit of TND6.8m in the 1H21.

Revenues were down to TND57.8m in the 1H22 from TND72.3m in the year-ago period.

The company has attributed the fall due to a decline in both domestic and export markets. In addition, the company saw a 56 per cent rise in petcoke prices as well as a 29 per cent increase in fuel oil prices.

