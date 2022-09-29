Saint-Gobain acquires GCP Applied Technologies

Saint-Gobain has acquired all of the outstanding shares of GCP Applied Technologies for US$32/share, in cash, in a transaction valued at approximately US$2.3bn. GCP will delist from the New York stock exchange.
The business combination has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of Saint-Gobain and GCP Applied Technologies respectively. “Saint-Gobain is an ideal strategic partner with a worldwide presence in the construction chemicals market,” said GCP Applied Technologies.
“GCP’s well-respected brands and decades of experience will integrate with Saint-Gobain’s CertainTeed and Chryso businesses,” said Saint-Gobain. GCP’s specialty building materials business in north America (c US$250m of sales) will merge with the CertainTeed business, serving the marketplace in its region.
All other GCP businesses, consisting mainly of concrete admixtures and cement additives (~US$750m of sales) will be combined with the Chryso business and be part of the High Performance Solutions segment.
GCP will continue to serve and support its partners.Published under Cement News