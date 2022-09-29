Saint-Gobain acquires GCP Applied Technologies

Saint-Gobain has acquired all of the outstanding shares of GCP Applied Technologies for US$32/share, in cash, in a transaction valued at approximately US$2.3bn. GCP will delist from the New York stock exchange.

The business combination has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of Saint-Gobain and GCP Applied Technologies respectively. “Saint-Gobain is an ideal strategic partner with a worldwide presence in the construction chemicals market,” said GCP Applied Technologies.

“GCP’s well-respected brands and decades of experience will integrate with Saint-Gobain’s CertainTeed and Chryso businesses,” said Saint-Gobain. GCP’s specialty building materials business in north America (c US$250m of sales) will merge with the CertainTeed business, serving the marketplace in its region.

All other GCP businesses, consisting mainly of concrete admixtures and cement additives (~US$750m of sales) will be combined with the Chryso business and be part of the High Performance Solutions segment.

GCP will continue to serve and support its partners.

