Electric Hydrogen targets cement sector decarbonisation
By ICR Newsroom
06 October 2022


Boston-based climate tech company Electric Hydrogen (EH2) has ambitious plans to decarbonise the heavy manufacturing industry, including the cement sector. EH2's high-throughput electrolyser systems are made for continuous, high-volume production required for not only cement production but other crucial sectors like freight transportation and ocean shipping.

