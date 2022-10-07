Hoffmann Green signs 3-year deal to supply clinker-free cement

France-based Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies has signed a three-year deal to supply its clinker-free and low energy cement H-EVA SOL to OTE, a specialist in energy and digital networks, civil engineering, and power plant construction.

According to Business Wire, Hoffmann Green will supply OTE with its carbon-free activated clay-based cement, H-EVA SOL, as part of the 'Greenpose' process co-developed by OTE and TESMEC, a provider of a global and innovative solution of optical fibre installation.

As a result, from 2022 to end-2024, H-EVA SOL will replace Portland cement in the burial of optical fibres, a rapidly growing sector in France. This will enable 'Greenpose' to lower its carbon footprint by 95 per cent, compared to the traditional concrete backfilling method using Portland cement.



"We are proud of the contract signed with OTE which allows us to further green their optical burial, a fast-growing market throughout France. Thanks to the use of Hoffmann's clinker-free cements, the carbon footprint of their innovative 'Greenpose' solution will be reduced by 95 per cent compared to a traditional burial method. This partnership with a volume commitment is also a great opportunity to diversify by increasing our presence in the roadworks market and to promote our H-EVA SOL," said Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies.

“The signing of this contract with Hoffmann Green allows us to reduce our carbon footprint from 38 to 2t of CO 2 /km during the burial of the fibre optic network. Hoffmann's H-EVA SOL cement proved to be the most appropriate and obvious solution to our 'Greenpose' process based on the recycling of materials in place, as this clinker-free cement does not require the use of aggregates in the treatment of soils and thus promotes the preservation of natural resources," adds Philippe Todesco, president, OTE.

