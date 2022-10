China Resources Cement releases profit warning

ICR Newsroom By 10 October 2022

China Resources Cement has issued a profit warning, stating that the company expects its profit attributable to the owners to contract by 64-66 per cent in the 9M22, compared to the same period a year earlier. The company is currently in the process of finalising its unaudited consolidated results for the opening nine months of this year, which are due to be published on 21 October, 2022.

