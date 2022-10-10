Mill breakdown at Umm Al-Qura Cement

ICR Newsroom By 10 October 2022

Umm Al-Qura Cement reported a breakdown of its cement mill No 1 on 9 August, which led to a mill stoppage and a reduction in cement sold by 1161tpd, according to a bourse statement.

The Saudi Arabian manufacturer is currently repairing the component failure, which could take a year to complete, according to an expert report from the company.

Consequently, Um Al-Qura Cement has increased the production capacity of its operational mill to partially cover the temporary shortage. The cement producer is still producing the same quantities of clinker that will be stored for grinding later.

