LafargeHolcim Côte d’Ivoire launch Bélier Blanc

13 October 2022

The General Management of LafargeHolcim Côte d'Ivoire proceeded on 6 October 2022 to an official launch ceremony of its latest product ‘Bélier Blanc’, the first white cement produced in west Africa. The event was held at its plant in the presence of the Deputy Director of Cabinet of the Minister of Commerce, Industry and SME Promotion, and several state authorities.

LafargeHolcim Côte d’Ivoire (Holcim) Bélier Blanc's development required an investment of more than XOF1bn (US$1.48m). Until now, all the white cement used in the country was imported, which did not protect consumers from stock shortages. The launch of local production of white cement is also a major step forward in the fight against the high cost of living, as it will enable the end consumer to be offered a product that is 15 to 25 per cent cheaper, claims LafargeHolcim Côte d’Ivoire.

"This year 2022 is special for us, because we are celebrating 70 years of presence on the Ivorian market. We wanted to mark this celebration with a major innovation, namely the launch of our white cement called 'Bélier Blanc'," said Rachid Yousry, CEO of LafargeHolcim Côte d'Ivoire.

Kouatelay Albert, deputy director of cabinet of the Minister of Industry, Trade and Promotion of PME, welcomed this initiative, "White cement is a response to the technical needs of the construction sector. I am pleased to witness this noble and beneficial initiative of the Company LafargeHolcim Côte d'Ivoire which now comes to provide our country a concrete response to the needs of increasingly growing use of white cement."







