Steppe Cement CEO increases share

ICR Newsroom By 14 October 2022

The family of Javier del Ser Perez, chief executive officer at Kazakhstan’s Steppe Cement, has increased its share in the company. Following the purchase of 300,000 ordinary shares, the family now holds 18,543,115 ordinary shares, equivalent to an 8.47 per cent share in the cement producer.

Steppe Cement currently runs two integrated cement plants in Kazakhstan under its subsidiaries – Central Asia Cement JSC (1.1Mta) and Karcement JSC (0.8Mta) – giving a total cement production capacity of around 2Mta.





Published under