Carthage Cement reports 10% increase in 9M turnover

ICR Newsroom By 14 October 2022

Tunisia-based Carthage Cement posted a turnover of TND262m (US$8.2m) at the end of September 2022, compared to TND239m in the 9M21, representing an increase of 10 per cent YoY, according to African Manager.



The company attributes the rise in turnover to a 25 per cent hike in export revenues and a seven per cent advance in domestic sales. Export turnover increased to TND41.2m in the 9M22 from TND32.9m in the year-ago period. Local turnover advanced to TND198.4m in the January-September 2022 period from TND185.6m in the 9M21.



The company has carried out investments of TND16.8m. In addition, it reduced its debt to TND393.7m from TND412.7m at the end of December 2021.

