Portland Valderrivas to invest EUR6m in Sevilla plant

ICR Newsroom By 17 October 2022

Cementos Portland Valderrivas expects to invest EUR6m in the construction of a non-hazardous waste processing plant and the renovation of its mining concession in Alcalá de Guardaira, Sevilla, Spain.



The project will enable the plant to significantly reduce its energy costs and carbon footprint as the alternative fuel will replace petcoke. It will also allow for the elimination of waste that is currently destined for landfill. In addition, the project will enable the company to study the energy recovery potential of the plant signed through an agreement with the University of Sevilla.

Published under