ACC Ltd records cement volume growth of 4%

18 October 2022

ACC Ltd (ACC) (Adani Group) has announced the financial results for the quarter ended 30 September 2022, recording a cement volume grew of four per cent as compared to the same quarter last year. Ready-mix concrete also performed well with a volume growth of approximately 10 per cent over the same quarter last year.

With a focus on operational excellence and unlocking potential, ACC has accelerated debottlenecking of various plants and improvement in efficiencies. Alternative fuels and raw materials (AFR) platforms are being leveraged to maximise usage of wastes to reduce power and fuel cost.

ACC recorded net sales of INR39,100m (US$475.6m) as compared to INR36,530m in the same quarter last year. EBITDA for the quarter stood at INR160m largely due to steep rise in fuel cost. “The post-monsoon quarter will see the traditional rebound for the cement sector, including for ACC. We have had significant cost pressures in the recent past due to steep fuel price rise. However, recent cooling off in energy costs will impact us positively in the coming quarters," said Mr B Sridhar, whole time director and CEO of ACC Ltd. “During the quarter, ACC recorded strong growth in ready-mix volume of 10 per cent and ready-mix business remains a huge growth engine for future. We have aggressive growth plans and our capacity expansion initiative through our new green field projects at Ametha is progressing well and is expected to be commissioned by March 2023.”

In September 2022 waste heat recovery system (WHRS) projects at Jamul and Kymore were partially commissioned. The next wave of WHRS projects at Chanda and Wadi plants are progressing well.

Published under