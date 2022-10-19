Haver & Boecker Niagara expands Pedro Leopoldo manufacturing facility

Haver & Boecker Niagara has expanded its manufacturing facility in Pedro Leopoldo, Brazil. The building expansion allows the company to produce 8000 parts per month at a rate of 320 parts per day. Additionally, the company can now move its rubber production 100 per cent in-house, allowing for an increased production capacity of its signature Ty-Dura Screen media and premium rubber liners by 60 per cent.

"As Haver & Boecker Niagara’s global presence has grown, so has an interest in our innovative mineral processing products. It’s an exciting position to be in," said Laís Andrade, sales manager at Haver & Boecker Niagara. "Part of the decision to expand our Pedro Leopoldo facility was the need to move our rubber production in-house to best meet our customers’ requirements. In addition, it allowed us to expand our R&D laboratory and testing centre. The expansion helps us to better support mineral processing operations worldwide."

The 4500m2 facility allows Haver & Boecker Niagara to increase its screen media and parts production capacity by 15 per cent. Additionally, the facility’s state-of-the-art laboratory tests samples of the company’s signature rubber and polyurethane materials, which offers unprecedented quality control for its materials. The laboratory’s services range from abrasion and hardness testing to stretch, tear, cut testing and more.

