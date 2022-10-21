New president of Saint-Gobain's North American construction materials division

Following the acquisition of GCP Applied Technologies by Saint-Gobain, GCP’s Specialty Construction Chemicals (SCC) segment will integrate with Chryso within the new Construction Chemicals Business Unit, part of the High-Performance Solutions division of Saint-Gobain.

Steve Williams, formerly president of Chryso North America, has been appointed president of the Construction Chemicals Business Unit for North America and will run the combined North American business.

As part of the same business unit, GCP SCC and Chryso will combine their strengths and resources to provide customers and partners with the most advanced solutions and services across North America.

