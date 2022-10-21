Sagar Cements sees revenue of US$57m in the 3Q22

21 October 2022

Sagar Cements Ltd has reported unaudited consolidated revenue from operations of INR4745.5m (US$57.22m) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to INR3689.3m in the same quarter a year earlier. The company saw a net loss of INR491.9m for the three-month period in 2022, versus a net profit of INR199.4m in the 3Q21.

Power and fuel expenses advanced from INR1120.4m in the 3Q21 to INR2277m a year later, while finance costs advanced from INR114.2m to INR502.7m over the same period. In terms of profit attributable to owners of the company, the 3Q22 recorded a loss of INR422.5m, compared to a profit of INR202.5m in the same quarter a year earlier.

India-based Sagar Cements Ltd currently runs two integrated cement plants in Gudipadu (capacity 1.25Mta) and Matampally (3Mta), along with a 1.5Mta grinding unit in Bayyavaram. Its subsidiary Satguru Cement operates a 1Mta integrated works in Karondiya.

