Titan appoints new Group Executive Committee Chairman

21 October 2022

Marcel Cobuz has been appointed the new chairman of Titan’s Group Executive Committee. “As I take leadership of Titan Group, I would like to thank Dimitri Papalexopoulos for the excellent transition and look forward to working with him as Chair of the Board of Directors,” said Marcel Cobuz.

“Big thanks to all my new colleagues around the world for making me feel at home. Together, we will continue the great work started in digitising and decarbonising the business and seize new opportunities to grow and create value in all our markets, build capabilities, stay close to our customers and remain passionate about building a sustainable world with our innovative construction solutions,” stated Mr Cobuz.

