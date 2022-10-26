Aumund supplies second kiln line at Medcem Madencilik

ICR Newsroom By 26 October 2022

Germany’s Aumund Fördertechnik GmbH is supplying 41 machines for a new kiln line at the Medcem Madencilik cement plant in Silifke in the Turkish province of Mersin. The Aumund supply package comprises six belt bucket elevators, two bucket elevators with central chain, four pan conveyors and 11 drag chain conveyors.

The conveying capacities range from 50-900tph.The machines will be used for feeding material to the raw mill, the raw mill silo, the coal mill, the heat exchanger and the cement silo. The order also includes 13 silo discharge gates for belt conveyors and five telescopic chutes for truck loading. Supply will take place in October 2022 with commissioning expected to be carried out in January 2023.

Aumund also equipped the first kiln line at the Medcem cement plant with various machines, commissioned in 2015. Medcem Madencilik started construction on the second kiln line in August 2021, and when completed it will increase clinker production capacity from 3.5 to 6.5Mta, making it one of the largest cement plants in the world, according to Medcem.

