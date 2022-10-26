China Shanshui Cement revenue falls 6.5% in 9M22

ICR Newsroom By 26 October 2022

China Shanshui Cement Group Ltd has announced consolidated operating revenue of CNY16,494m (US$2285m) in the first nine months of 2022, down 6.5 per cent from CNY17,571m in the same period last year. Profit attributable to equity shareholders came in at CNY1023m in the 9M22, compared to CNY1780m in the first nine months of 2021. Profit over the same period fell from CNY1862m to CNY1041m.

