Airvault modernisation underway

ICR Newsroom By 27 October 2022

The first stone of the Ciments Calcia cement plant modernisation project at Airvault, France, was officially laid on 5 October 2022 in the presence of Jon Morrish, general manager of parent company HeidelbergMaterials’ western and Southern Europe, Bruno Pillon, president of HeidelbergCement France, Emmanuelle Dubée, prefect of Deux-Sèvres and many local personalities.



The Airvault 2025 project represents an investment of EUR285m and will see the replacement of two semi-dry kiln lines by a new 4000tpd dry-process line with precalciner as well as the modernisation of the cement production workshop. When the project is completed, 80 per cent of the plant will have been completely renewed.



The project will enable the plant to reduce its carbon footprint by 27 per cent as its thermal consumption will no longer be based on fossil fuels alone. Instead, 88 per cent of its thermal fuel requirement will be met by alternative fuels, which are primarily locally-sourced non-recyclable waste. Compared with the previous fuel mix, this represents a fourfold increase in the use of waste.



“The Airvault 2025 project is a project of exceptional scope,” explains Bruno Pillon. “Tomorrow, the Airvault cement plant will be a reference site. It will carry the group's commitments in terms of reducing the carbon footprint, developing the circular economy and local roots.” The Airvault 2025 project is part of a EUR450m investment plan in France by the Heidelberg Materials group. Intended to transform four group cement plants in France located in Beaucaire in Gard, Bussac-Forêt in Charente-Maritime, Couvrot in Marne and therefore in Airvault, in Deux-Sèvres.

