Siam Cement sees sales advance 8% in 3Q22

ICR Newsroom By 28 October 2022

Thailand-based Siam Cement Group (SCG) has reported sales of THB142,391m (US$3774m) in the third quarter of 2022, up eight per cent from THB131,825m in the same period a year earlier. According to the company, the increase has been driven by higher product prices. Net income over the same timeframe fell from THB6817m to THB2443m, while basic earnings per share from continuing operations declined from THB5.68 to THB2.04.

In the opening nine months of 2022, sales came in at THB447,419m, compared to THB387,446m in the 9M21. Net income over the nine-month period fell from THB38,867m to THB21,225m, with basic earnings per share contracting from THB32.39 in the 9M21 to THB17.69 in the 9M22.

Looking ahead, capex for FY2022 is expected to reach THB55,000m.

