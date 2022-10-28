Cement Plant for sale, ready to be reassembled

28 October 2022

EquipNet, the world's largest online platform for buying/selling surplus assets is working alongside a top cement manufacturer to sell its 94,100 cu3 USA Cement Plant. The plant was put into service in late 2012 and remained operational until 2019 when the facility was shut down due to production slowdowns in the United States. It is now disassembled but can be professionally reassembled wherever it's needed.



Its process involves the pneumatic transfer of cement and additives between enclosed tanks to produce specialty dry cement blends. All emissions generated in the blending process are vented to the atmosphere through baghouses.



Sr Sales Representative Nick DiMille is in charge of providing service and assistance to all interested parties and can be contacted at (781)-821 3482 x 2212 or ndimille@equipnet.com



Visit EquipNet to find out more.

Published under