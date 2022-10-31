CemNet.com » Cement News » National Cement Factory to import clinker 

National Cement Factory to import clinker 
31 October 2022


National Cement Factory LLC (NCF), UAE, will import 600,000t of OPC clinker divided into equal monthly quantities of 50,000t (with ±10 per cent margin), starting from 1 December 2022, until the end of November 2023. 

To meet this requirement, NCF issued an official international tender with a due date of 8 November from vendors.

NCF is a subsidiary of Ittihad International Investment LLC, which operates out of the Industrial City of Abu Dhabi. NCF runs a state-of-the-art two-mill grinding station with a capacity of 3Mta.

