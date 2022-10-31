National Cement Factory to import clinker

31 October 2022

National Cement Factory LLC (NCF), UAE, will import 600,000t of OPC clinker divided into equal monthly quantities of 50,000t (with ±10 per cent margin), starting from 1 December 2022, until the end of November 2023.

To meet this requirement, NCF issued an official international tender with a due date of 8 November from vendors.

NCF is a subsidiary of Ittihad International Investment LLC, which operates out of the Industrial City of Abu Dhabi. NCF runs a state-of-the-art two-mill grinding station with a capacity of 3Mta.

Published under