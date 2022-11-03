World Cement Association welcomes Carbon Upcycling Technologies

ICR Newsroom By 03 November 2022

Carbon Upcycling Technologies the World Cement Association’s (WCA) newest associate corporate member. The company is a waste and carbon utilisation specialist.



WCA CEO, Ian Riley comments: “We are pleased to be welcoming Carbon Upcycling Technologies to WCA’s expanding network, and look forward to helping their business to scale.”

“We are excited by the prospect of working with WCA members in reducing their emissions cost-effectively,” says Apoorv Sinha, CEO and co-founder of Carbon Upcycling Technologies.

