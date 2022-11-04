Cookstown Cement rebrands to Cemcor

04 November 2022

Cookstown cement plant in Northern Ireland acquired in January by LCC Group and David Millar for GBP56m (US$64.3m) has changed its name to Cemcor.

The Cookstown plant, originally known as Lafarge Cement Ireland, was acquired by Cookstown Cement from Holcim. Since then Cookstown Cement has been led and co-owned by David Millar, a former executive with Lafarge.

Cemcor has already begun to grow in stature with a GBP15m fleet of new branded tanker and curtain-sided vehicles on the roads and an increase in full-time staff. The company now owns a cement plant with production capacity in excess of 450,000tpa in Cookstown, a limestone quarry also in Cookstown, a shale quarry in Dungannon and an import export facility in Belfast Harbour.

Cemcor Managing Director, David Millar, said: “Since acquiring the business in January, it has gone from strength to strength. There is a strong foundation and solid team around Cemcor which is beginning to see the benefits of the increased investment.

"We have a long term plan for the company with a huge focus on sustainability and our processes. The investments to the plant are in line with the UK Environmental Agency, will help lower the CO 2 footprint and ensure its longevity as the construction industry continues to evolve."

