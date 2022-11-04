Gujarat Sidhee Cement sees fall in revenue

ICR Newsroom By 04 November 2022

India’s Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd has reported unaudited revenue from operations of INR1422m (US$17.16m) in the quarter ended 30 September 2022, down from INR1663m in the same period a year earlier. Profit over the 2022 three-month period posted a loss of INR154m, compared to a loss of INR0.8m in the same quarter in 2021. Basic earnings per share over the 2022 quarter came in at -INR1.73, versus -INR0.01 in the comparable period in 2021.

In the half year ended 30 September 2022, revenue from operations stood at INR3305m, up from INR3222m in the same period in 2021. In terms of profit, the half year in 2022 saw a loss of INR99m, versus a gain of INR117m in the same period a year earlier. Basic earnings per share fell from INR1.33 in the half year ended 30 September 2021 to a loss of INR1.11 in the comparable period in 2022.

