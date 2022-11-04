Italy’s cement output falls 8% in August

ICR Newsroom By 04 November 2022

Italy saw cement output decline by eight per cent YoY in August 2022, according to the country’s construction chamber, Federbeton. When compared with the 2015 base index production the value dropped from 100 in July 2022 to 61 in August.



In August 2022 cement prices were up 51 per cent when compared with August 2021 and but slipped from 190 in July to 189 in August 2022 on a price index basis (base year 2015).



Grey cement imports in July increased by 66 per cent when compared with July 2021 with a total CIF value of EUR12.689m. This represents a CIF value o EUR79/t, up from EUR77/t in June. In the first seven months of 2022, grey cement imports increased 14 per cent YoY.



Italian cement producers exported 107,271t of grey cement in July 2022, down 26 per cent YoY. The exports had a total FOB value of EUR9.736m, representing a 26 per cent drop when compared with July 2021. The FOB value per tonne of cement advanced to EUR91/t in July 2022 from EUR87/t in June 2021. In terms of exports in the 7M22, volumes fell by eight per cent YoY.

