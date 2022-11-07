Adani Enterprises posts three-fold rise in revenue

ICR Newsroom By 07 November 2022

Adani Enterprises Ltd has posted a three-fold rise in revenue in the second quarter of FY22-23. Revenue for the three-month period came in at INR387,150m (US$4694m), compared to INR132,180m in the 2QFY21-22. EBITDA over the same timeframe advanced by 69 per cent to INR21,360m, while profit after tax improved by 117 per cent to INR4610m, reports The Times of India.

Led by Asia’s richest person, Gautam Adani, the company has made inroads into the infrastructure and cement manufacturing sectors earlier this year. Adani Cement Industries currently runs 15 integrated cement plants and 14 grinding units.

Published under