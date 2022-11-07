Fuel and power costs hit profits at JK Lakshmi Cement

07 November 2022

India-based JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd has reported consolidated revenue from operations of INR13,735m (US$166.9m) in the quarter ended 30 September 2022. This compares to INR16,541m in the previous quarter and INR12,088m in the same quarter a year earlier.

EBITDA in the September 2022 quarter came in at INR1835m, versus INR2637m in the previous quarter and INR2116m in the same quarter in 2021. Net profit after tax fell from INR872m in the quarter ended 30 September 2021 to INR617.9m in the same period this year. The previous quarter in 2022 saw net profit of INR1150m.

In terms of costs, power and fuel advanced from INR2793m in the quarter ended 30 September 2021 to INR4188m in the same quarter this year. Over the same timeframe, cost of materials consumed rose from INR1799m to INR2063m, while purchase of stock-in-trade increased from INR783m to INR1205m.

Basic earnings per share in the September 2022 quarter stood at INR5.19, down from INR9.45 in the previous quarter and INR7.17 in the same quarter in 2021.

