Summit Materials net revenue rises to US$686m in 3Q22

07 November 2022

Summit Materials reported net revnue rose by US$23.8m to US$686m in the 3Q22, up by 3.6 per cent on the 3Q21. Adjusted EBITDA declined US$5.4m to US$184.9m in the 3Q22 reflecting the impact of divestitures and inflationary cost of revenue conditions.

Summit Materials reported 3Q22 cement net revenues of US$119.9m, an increase of 29.6 per cent compared to 3Q21. Sales volume of cement rose by 12.4 per cent in the 3Q22 driven by compounding price actions taken in 2022 and a focus on value pricing.

Aggregate net revenue reached US$163.5m, a rise of US$3.2m from the 3Q21. Aggregate sales volume fell by 3.5 per cent on the back of unfavourable weather conditions and supply chain related disruptions. Average selling prices for aggregates rose by 10.2 per cent in the 3Q22.

The company’s products segment revenue were US$311.1m, compared to US$314m in the 3Q21. Organic sales price for ready-mix concrete rose 18.8 per cent driven by pricing growth across all markers and double-digit growth in the Intermountain west and south Texas. Organic sales volumes of ready-mix concrete decreased by 1.3 per cen in the 3Q22 due to cement supply constraints. Organic average selling prices for asphalt rose by 17.8 per cent in the 3Q22, driven by pricing gains in Texas and the Intermountain west market. Organic asphalt sale volume fell by 0.9 per cent including lower sales volumes in north Texas and Virginia.

