TITAN updates its 2030 greenhouse gas emission reduction targets

11 November 2022

TITAN Group has updated 2030 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) as consistent with the levels required to limit the global temperature increase to 1.5°C.

By 2030 TITAN Group commits to reduce Scope 1 (gross), 2 and 3 (gross) GHG emissions covering produced and purchased cement and clinker, by 25.1 per cent per tonne of cementitious product sold by 2030, from a 2020 base year (the target boundary includes land-related emissions and removals from bioenergy). Within that target, TITAN Group commits to reduce Scope 1 GHG emissions (gross) by 22.8 per cent per tonne of cementitious product (from a 2020 base year). It also commits to reduce Scope 2 GHG emissions by 58.1 per cent per tonne of cementitious product from a 2020 base year and to reduce absolute Scope 3 GHG emissions from the use of sold fossil fuels by 42 per cent from a 2021 base year.

