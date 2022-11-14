Deccan Cements sees profits fall 72%

Deccan Cements Ltd has seen its total revenue decline from INR1927.3m (US$23.8m) in the quarter ended 30 September 2021 to INR1822m in the same period this year. Over the same timeframe, the company has seen its profits tumble from INR233.3m to INR65.6m, a drop of 71.9 per cent YoY. Profit in the quarter ended 30 June 2022, stood at INR206.7m. Basic earnings per share have declined from INR16.66 in the September 2021 quarter, to INR14.76 in the quarter ended 30 June 2022, to INR4.69 in the September quarter this year.

The company has also announced the resignation of Dr S A Dave as a director of Deccan Cements.

Deccan Cements runs a 2.3Mta cement plant in Bhavanipuram in Nalgonda District of Telangana, South India.

