Taiheiyo Cement posts 11% rise in sales

14 November 2022

Japan’s Taiheiyo Cement Corp has posted consolidated net sales of JPY375,982m (US$2697m) in the six months ended 30 September 2022, marking a 10.6 per cent advance YoY.

Operating profit over the same period has fallen from JPY25,812m to a loss of JPY313m, while basic earnings per share have contracted from JPY163.92 in the quarter ended 30 September 2021 to -JPY140.58 in the same period this year.

