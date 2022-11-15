Universal Cement sees 3Q profits surge

Taiwan-based Universal Cement Corp reported a 22.7 per cent YoY increase in revenue to TWD1783.1m (US$57.6m) in the third quarter of 2022 from TWD1453.2m in the same period a year earlier.
Pretax profit advanced by 158 per cent from TWD240.1m in the 3Q21 to TWD618.7m in the 3Q22 while net profit surged 193.8 per cent YoY from TWD194m to TWD570m.
Taiwan-based Universal Cement Corp reported a 22.7 per cent YoY increase in revenue to TWD1783.1m (US$57.6m) in the third quarter of 2022 from TWD1453.2m in the same period a year earlier.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email