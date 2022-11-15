Kuwait Portland Cement 3Q profit stable

ICR Newsroom By 15 November 2022

Kuwait Portland Cement posted a 3Q total operating revenue of KWD32.7m (US$106.2m) in 3Q22, up from KWD27.6m in the equivalent period of 2021.



The company’s net profit attributable to shareholders remained stable at KWD1.3m in the 3Q22.

