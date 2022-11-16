CEMEX UK supports Capital Hydrogen

CEMEX UK has pledged its support of Capital Hydrogen, a partnership between Cadent, SGN and National Grid Gas Transmission, which plans to deliver a transition to low carbon hydrogen for gas networks in the East of England, South East and London.

As part of its participation, CEMEX has committed to working with Capital Hydrogen to assess the feasibility of implementing hydrogen powered equipment and vehicles at its sites in London and give due consideration to decarbonisation opportunities arising from hydrogen availability when investing in its facilities across the capital.

The transition to low carbon hydrogen will contribute to the Mayor of London’s commitment for the capital to be net zero carbon by 2030, as well as the wider UK government commitment for net zero by 2050.

