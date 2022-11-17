Holcim Romania to develop solar power project

17 November 2022

Holcim Romania is developing a photovoltaic park with an installed capacity of 1MWp at its cement plant in Alesd, Bihor County. The solar power project is co-financed within the “Energy programme in Romania”, having Innovation Norway as program operator.

The main results targeted by the project include the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 383t of CO 2 /year and energy produced from renewable sources, amounting to 1254MWh per year on an average.

“Innovation is key to achieving our Net Zero carbon targets. Since the beginning of Holcim’s activity in Romania, 25 years ago, technology and sustainability of the production processes have been at the core of our development. We are in a stage where we need sustainable and durable building solutions that meet the regulatory requirements and social expectations, while protecting the environment. One of the solutions is to reduce energy and raw material consumption and use renewable energy resources and alternative raw materials and fuels, in line with the principles of the circular economy. Within this context, we will continue to improve, replicate best practices, innovate and transform ourselves as new technologies emerge and become accessible,” declared Bogdan Dobre, CEO Holcim Romania and market head for Moldova.

The grant amounts to EUR57,400 and the project is implemented in partnership with the International Development Norway AS (IDN) Norway, a Norwegian organisation with more than 20 years of experience in international projects for the development of best practices in environment-friendly solutions.

